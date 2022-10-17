Backing Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal reiterated the charge that AAP wanted to arrest him in the liquor scam case. Taking to Twitter, he alleged that the central agency had foisted a fake case on Sisodia in a bid to stop him from campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly polls. However, Kejriwal asserted that AAP's election campaign won't come to a halt even if his Deputy is taken into custody.

AAP president Arvind Kejriwal opined, "Nothing was found in Manish's house raid, nothing was found in the bank locker. The case against him is completely false. He had to go to Gujarat for the election campaign. They are arresting him to stop him. But the election campaign will not stop. Every person of Gujarat is promoting AAP today."

मनीष के घर रेड में कुछ नहीं मिला, बैंक लॉकर में कुछ नहीं मिला। उन पर केस बिलकुल फ़र्ज़ी है



उन्हें चुनाव प्रचार के लिए गुजरात जाना था। उसे रोकने के लिए उन्हें गिरफ़्तार कर रहे हैं



पर चुनाव प्रचार रुकेगा नहीं। गुजरात का हर व्यक्ति आज “आप” का प्रचार कर रहा है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 17, 2022

Speaking to the media before entering Manish Sisodia's house, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "They are so scared of defeat in Gujarat that the CBI which conducted a probe at Manish Sisodia's residence for 14 hours did not find anything. They did not find any Benami property or seized even one rupee. When they checked the locker, they found a toy. They are arresting him as they do not want him to visit Gujarat. This case is completely fake. No corruption, only election."

What is the Delhi liquor scam?

In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of 2021-22. Implemented on November 17 last year, this policy entailed retail licenses being given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. However, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in the non-confirming areas of Delhi and they were sealed by the respective Municipal Corporation. Both BJP and Congress had opposed this policy and lodged complaints with the LG too.

Saxena based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''. Moreover, sources indicated that the Excise department's decision to waive nearly Rs.144 crore due from liquor vend owners has also come under the scanner.

The CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. On August 19, it conducted raids at 31 locations across India including the residence of Sisodia. While AAP alleged that it was an attempt to force Sisodia and other MLAs to join BJP and topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the saffron party has refuted this claim.