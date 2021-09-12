Arvind Kejriwal Re-apppointed As National Convenor Of AAP For Third Time In A Row

The National Council of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has re-elected Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal as the party's National Convenor for the third time in a row. The decision was taken on Sunday, September 12, at the National Executive meeting of the AAP, a day after the party's National Council meeting.

Kejriwal was appointed as the National Convenor for the second time in 2016. His tenure was supposed to end in three years but was later extended till 2020, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and the Delhi Assembly elections. Now, Kejriwal will be serving in the position for the upcoming five years.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Pankaj Gupta was also re-elected as the National Secretary of the party whereas ND Gupta was re-elected as the National Treasurer.

Aam Aadmi Party's National Council

The National Council of the Aam Aadmi Party takes major decisions regarding the party and the appointment of its party members. Earlier, the meeting could not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 after which it was held in January 2021. During this while, the National Council amended the party's constitution which increased the tenure of the National Convenor from three to five years. The revision made around that time was the impulse to designate the National Convenor up to two terms was annulled.

AAP National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal Addressing the National Council meeting of Aam Aadmi Party | LIVE https://t.co/HVfg01P6wI — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 11, 2021

The recent National Council meeting took place on September 11, Saturday, during which the party approved new national executive members to be included. Several big names were included along with members from the poll-bound states. Thereafter, a total of 34 members were elected or appointed including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Health Minister Satyendra Jain, Delhi Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla along with other party leaders such as Harpal Singh Cheema, Dilip Pandey, Pankaj Gupta, Baljinder Kaur, among others.

Notably, 34 members are eligible for appointing the National Convenor of the party and they approved Kejriwal's election for the position. Addressing the party meeting on Saturday, Kejriwal emphasised and stated that the appointed leader should not aspire for any political positions as the party only works towards the welfare of people.

(With ANI inputs; Image: PTI)