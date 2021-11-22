Arvind Kejriwal Reaches Amritsar; Hints At Big Announcements For Women In Punjab

As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gears up for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, the party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived at the Amritsar airport on Monday. Kejriwal, accompanied by a delegation of party leaders, spoke to the media and made an indirect strive towards making some major announcements in Punjab. Speaking to the media, Kejriwal informed about his visit to Moga city and then further stated that he would be going to Ludhiana in the evening. "I am going to Moga, and we will make some big announcements concerning the welfare and empowerment of Punjab and the women of Punjab. In the evening, I will go to Ludhiana and speak to the auto and taxi unions concerning their demands and requirements", he said.

While the AAP has already made several poll-bound promises for Punjab, Kejriwal's visit to Moga may hold major significance. Meanwhile, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has also reached Punjab and is likely to join CM Arvind Kejriwal in Moga.

Kejriwal on a two-day visit to Punjab

As a part of his 'Mission Punjab' campaign ahead of Punjab Assembly elections 2022, Arvind Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to the state. He is also slated to visit many other areas in the coming days. According to a statement issued from the party headquarters on Sunday, AAP Punjab state president and MP Bhagwant Mann had confirmed the leader’s two-day tour of the state.

After his Monday's programme, Kejriwal will attend party programmes after addressing a press conference in Amritsar on Tuesday.

Image: PTI