Arvind Kejriwal Runs To Nitish, Mamata For Support Against Delhi Ordinance

Arvind Kejriwal, railing against the Centre's Delhi ordinance, met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday and has decided to visit West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to secure support against rules that purportedly curb his powers of administration. "I will meet WB CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata day after tomorrow. I will go to every state and will meet every leader to ask for their support to defeat this bill," the Aam Aadmi Party chief said. Kejriwal is also scheduled to meet Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar and others.

I will meet WB CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata day after tomorrow. I will go to every state and will meet every leader to ask for their support to defeat this bill: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Centre's ordinance on transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi pic.twitter.com/WDTSUrSoAD May 21, 2023

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar & Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav meet CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi pic.twitter.com/zEqHIDwCbr — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

After meeting Nitish Kumar, Kejriwal said, “Today, in a meeting with Nitish Ji, he said that he stands with the people of Delhi, on the issue of the Centre bringing an ordinance negating SC order in favour of Delhi. In case the Centre brings this ordinance as a bill, if all non-BJP parties come together it can be defeated in Rajya Sabha. If such a thing happens, it can send a message that the BJP govt will be out in 2024,”

“How can powers given to an elected government be taken away? It's against the Constitution. We stand with Arvind Kejriwal. We are trying to bring together all opposition parties in the country,” said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after meeting Kejriwal.

How can powers given to an elected government be taken away? It's against the Constitution. We stand with Arvind Kejriwal. We are trying to bring together all opposition parties in the country: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Delhi pic.twitter.com/A2laYztLoh — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

Centre’s Delhi ordinance

The Centre has promulgated an ordinance granting greater powers to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office after the Supreme Court determined that in the absence of legislation, the Delhi government had certain powers. The ordinance states a body will be established called the National Capital Civil Service Authority, chaired by the Delhi chief minister and with the chief secretary and the principal home secretary as members. The ordinance states that a majority vote will be decisive.

According to the ordinance, the central government may make rules to provide for matters like tenure of office, salaries and allowances, provident funds, powers, duties and functions of officers. This comes after the apex court had ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over the administration of all services, except for public order, police and land.