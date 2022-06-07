Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Meeting With Home Minister Amit Shah Over Targeted Killings In J&K

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that he has sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue of Kashmiri Pandits amid targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor said, "I have sought an appointment with the Hon'ble Union Home Minister to discuss the continuous massacre of Kashmiri Pandits."

लगातार हो रहे कश्मीरी पंडितों के नरसंहार पर चर्चा करने के लिए माननीय केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री जी से मैंने मिलने का समय माँगा है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 7, 2022

On Sunday, Kejriwal claimed that Kashmiri Pandits are being forced to leave the valley due to a recent surge in targeted attacks and demanded the Centre to put forth an action plan to stop the killings.

Addressing the AAP's 'Jan Aakrosh' rally at Jantar Mantar, he had said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot handle Kashmir and only knows how to do dirty politics. He also hit out at Pakistan for supporting terror activities in Kashmir.

"I want to tell Pakistan to stop its petty tactics. Kashmir was ours and will always be a part of India... if India decides, then Pakistan will not exist," he said at the rally.

Since May 1, nine people including, a Kashmiri Pandit employee, a school teacher and a bank manager from Rajasthan, have been killed in targeted killings. The victims in the attack were three off-duty policemen while six were civilians.

Protests demanding transfer of Kashmiri Pandits, Dogra employees from Kashmir continue

Kashmiri Pandits and Dogras on Tuesday continued their protests demanding that employees from two communities posted in the valley should be relocated. They have been holding sit-in protests to press their demand for transfer to their home districts in the Jammu region.

Carrying placards and chanting slogans, the protestors said that government should temporarily transfer them till the security situation improves in Kashmir. The government, on Friday, had made it clear that minority employees would not be moved out of the valley but, will be transferred to safer locations.