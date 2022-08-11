Arvind Kejriwal Seeks 'referendum' On Use Of Taxpayers' Money; Counters PM Over Freebies

After PM Modi raised concerns about the freebie culture, Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal demanded a referendum on the expenditure of public money. In a video message on Wednesday, Kejriwal countered the PM's arguments stressing that the taxpayers are cheated only when their money is spent on waiving off loans of certain industrialists. Maintaining that it was the duty of any government to spend the public exchequer's money on providing quality services to citizens, he lambasted the government for increasing GST on eatables.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "Some time ago, it was said that if the people are given free services, the country will suffer a loss and the taxpayers will be cheated. I feel that taxpayers are cheated when their money is used to waive off loans of a few friends. Then, the taxpayer feels that money was taken from me in the name of providing services but this money was used to waive off the loans of your friends. All the taxpayers of the country feel cheated. You imposed GST on eatables such as milk, buttermilk and curd and gave tax relief to your friends."

"Taxpayers do not feel cheated when we give free and good education to their children. Taxpayers do not feel cheated when we provide free healthcare to people. If loans worth Rs.10 lakh crore were not waived off, I don't think the country would have been in a position of deficit. You wouldn't have to impose GST on curd," he added.

The AAP chief demanded, "I demand that a referendum should be conducted in the country on whether the government's money should be spent on a family. A party wants that all the government money to be spent on a family. Should government money be spent on a few friends? Should the money of the country be used to give good facilities such as good education, good schools, good hospitals and for the construction of roads? There should be a referendum on this."

अभी कुछ देर पहले कहा गया कि जनता को फ़्री सुविधाएँ देने से देश का taxpayer ठगा महसूस करेगा। इस पर मेरी प्रतिक्रिया pic.twitter.com/IFdMUYbUC6 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 10, 2022

PM Modi cautions citizens

While inaugurating the second-generation ethanol plant of India Oil Corporation in Panipat, PM Modi reiterated his disapproval of the freebie culture. According to the PM, announcing doles would hurt the interests of the honest taxpayers of the country. This was perceived as a criticism of AAP which has made poll promises such as free electricity up to 300 units, a monthly allowance of Rs.3,000 to the unemployed youth, and a monthly allowance of Rs.1,000 for all women above the age of 18 years in various states including Gujarat.