CM Kejriwal Sends Doorstep Ration Scheme File To Delhi L-G Again, Asks Why Is It Stopped

Amid the row over the ration scheme in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday sent a file of doorstep delivery of ration scheme (Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana) to the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal once again after the Centre stalled the Delhi government's ambitious plan earlier this month, highlighting that there is enormous scope for leakages, and also referring to it as 'jumla'.

The Delhi CM has asked the Lt Guv that if all objections by the Centre have been rectified and High Court has not put a stay on it, then why is the scheme being stopped?

While sending back the file to the L-G for his consideration, CM Kejriwal said that the plan was in accordance with the law and that it was being implemented to follow the Centre's order.

The Delhi CM said, “It is wrong to stop this plan during the Corona period. Four times in the last three years, the L-G was informed about the cabinet decision of the scheme but he never opposed it. The L-G did not even oppose the notification to implement this scheme in February. He was even aware that the scheme has been approved and was on the verge of implementation."

"Despite five hearings, the High Court did not impose any stay in this case. The Center never told about any approval during the court case. Then why is this plan being stopped?” he added.

The Ration Scheme Row continues

CM Kejriwal had earlier alleged that the Centre was denying free ration to the poor by not approving his scheme. Responding to the Delhi CM's accusations, the BJP slammed the Delhi Government alleging that CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government is under the control of the "ration mafia".

Last week, the Delhi CM also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to implement the 'doorstep ration delivery scheme' in Delhi and offered to amend it as per the Central government's wishes.

Later, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that Delhi's proposal of home delivery of subsidized grains is merely a show to promote a "scam". If grains are home-delivered, people will not get to know how much of it is going where and how much of it might have disappeared on the way, Ravi Shankar Prasad said. He also accused the Kejriwal Government of not implementing the "One nation one ration card" scheme and not connecting its ration shops with electronic point of sale (EPOS) machine to "evade" accountability.

SC asks states, UTs to implement 'one nation, one ration card' scheme

Last week, the Supreme Court said states and union territories must implement "one nation, one ration card" (ONORC) scheme as it allows migrant workers to get ration at the place of their work in other states as well where their ration cards are not registered. The top court also took strong note of the delay in the development of software meant to register workers of the unorganized sector to create a national database and posed queries to the Centre as to how they benefit from free food grain till November this year under the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana would reach to migrant labourers having no ration cards.