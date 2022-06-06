'Arvind Kejriwal Shouldn't Try To Turn Messiah For Kashmiri Pandits': BJP's Kavinder Gupta

At a time when Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has been expressing deep concerns over the recent killings of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir and attacked the BJP-led central government for not providing the 'promised' security to the entire community, BJP leaders have started coming down heavily on Kejriwal raising questions on what he himself has done for the people.

Talking to ANI regarding this, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta slammed Arvind Kejriwal saying that everyone knows what kind of person he is. "His Health Minister Satyendar Jain is in question. He should not try to become the messiah of Kashmiri Pandits", he said further adding that Kejriwal has "closed his eyes politically" and only knows how to oppose.

Further claiming that Kejriwal has made the life of the Delhi people difficult, Gupta compared the Delhi CM with Union Minister Anurag Thakur and said that Thakur is a mature politician while Kejriwal knows nothing about the situation of Kashmir. "Ending Article 370 was not a small deed", he added.

Furthermore, referring to Arvind Kejriwal's remarks made at AAP's 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, Kavinder Gupta also said that the Delhi chief minister talking about the supporters of Pakistan has "no vision and outlook". He also said the Kashmiri Pandits are "deshbhakts" and "know whom to support and whom not to."

"What has Arvind Kejriwal done for Kashmiri Pandits?", asks Union Minister Anurag Thakur

On the other hand, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday spoke to ANI and slammed the Delhi chief minister for his remarks on Kashmiri Pandits in the union territory. Alleging that Kejriwal took support from Khalistan supporters for forming a government in Punjab, Thakur further asked on what he has done for the Kashmiri Pandits in Delhi.

Further asserting that the Delhi CM was the one who denied the genocide of Kashmir Pandits in J&K, the Union Minister said,

"What has Arvind Kejriwal done for Kashmiri Pandits in Delhi? You raise questions on airstrikes and surgical strikes. We do not need any certificate from you".

Notably, the reactions came in the backdrop of Arvind Kejriwal's rally on Sunday where he launched a scathing attack on the Centre saying that the government is not handling Kashmir but is only doing "dirty politics". He further also claimed that the BJP government failed in providing security to the people in Kashmir.

Image: ANI/Republic