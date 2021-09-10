Arvind Kejriwal Signals Grand Ganesh Chaturthi Pujan, Invites People To Join Live Telecast

After banning Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in public places at the National Capital of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced holding the 'Ganesh Pujan' programme at 7 pm today. In the press conference addressed by the Chief Minister, he cited the Government order of not allowing Pandal constructions due to COVID-19 and added that this event will be telecasted on all TV channels. Requesting citizens to join the 'grand programme,' CM Kejriwal additionally urged citizens to include their children.

Bollywood singers Shankar Mahadevan and Suresh Wadekar will render devotional songs on the occasion, he mentioned.

आइए, इस साल हम सभी देशवासी एक साथ मिलकर श्री गणेश चतुर्थी मनाएं | Press Conference LIVE https://t.co/0CDPm10BHj — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 10, 2021

CM Arvind Kejriwal on Ganesh Chaturthi

Speaking further on the History of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the Chief Minister added that the festival was not celebrated publicly during the British era however 'Bal Gangadhar Tilak was the first person to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi publicly in Pune'.

I urge everyone to teach their children about Ganesh Chaturthi's glorious history in India. During British rule, people could not celebrate festivals publicly. Bal Gangadhar Tilak was the first person to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi publicly in Pune: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ITUOrzBO65 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2021

The Chief Minister concluded his speech by adding that 'we should inculcate spirituality and patriotism in our children'.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak's actions later became a movement and Ganeshotsav played a crucial role in the independence movement. Ganesh Chaturthi developed patriotism in people. We should inculcate spirituality and patriotism in our children: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (2/2) pic.twitter.com/m2qyG9jLkJ — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2021

Delhi bans Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in public

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had issued an order on Wednesday stating a ban on all Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in public places at the National Capital, Delhi in fear of COVID-19 spread. In the notice, all the district officials are asked to maintain strict compliance with the orders passed by DDMA. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival commences from September 10 and will be celebrated for 10 days.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021

Meanwhile, citizens across India welcomed Lord Ganesha on the first day of the festival. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Kovind along with several other Indian leaders extended their greetings for the auspicious occasion. The festival will be celebrated on a very low scale due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19 in India. States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, National Capital Region- Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa have issued guidelines restricting large-scale gatherings and urging citizens to celebrate the festival at their homes. The festival is predominantly celebrated in the state of Maharashtra, and the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. It will end on September 21.