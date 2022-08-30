Even as Anna Hazare launched a no-holds-barred attack on him over the Delhi liquor scam, AAP president Arvind Kejriwal refrained from responding to him. Instead, he took to Twitter and commented on the CBI searching the bank locker of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. He affirmed, "Nothing came out in the CBI investigation. Manish's honesty and patriotism were again proved in front of the whole country. It is clear that their entire action is motivated by dirty politics. I hope that they will stop dirty politics and let us work".

On the other hand, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak cast aspersions on the credibility of Hazare's criticism. Speaking to the media, he opined, "We should not believe the lies of the BJP. Nobody is believing them. That's why they have to take the support of Anna. BJP is firing the gun from Anna's shoulder. But everyone knows the truth".

Anna Hazare slams ex-protege

In a letter addressed to Kejriwal on Tuesday, Anna Hazare reminded the Delhi CM of his stance pertaining to liquor shops during his India Against Corruption days. Mentioning that both Kejriwal, as well as Manish Sisodia, appreciated the fact that neither cigarettes nor liquor has been sold in his village Ralegaon Siddhi for the last 35 years, he lamented the U-turn taken by the AAP founder. To buttress his point, he quoted from 'Swaraj'- the book written by Kejriwal in 2012 before joining politics. According to the social activist, the Delhi CM cast aside his principles and ideology after forming AAP.

Anna Hazare added, "The historic Lokpal and Lokayukta movement took place for corruption-free India. Lakhs of people came on the streets. At that time, you used to give big speeches on the stage about the need for Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayukta in the states. You talked about ideal politics and an ideal system. But after becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi, you forgot the law of Lokpal and Lokayukta. Not only this, you did not even try to enact a strong Lokayukta law in the Delhi Assembly. And now your government has made a liquor policy destroying the lives of people and impacting the women."

In the context of the liquor scam, he highlighted, "I am writing this letter because we first banned alcohol in Ralegaon Siddhi village. Then, many agitations took place so that a good liquor policy is made in Maharashtra. The movement led to the enaction of prohibition law. As per this, if 51 percent of women in a village and city vote in favour of prohibition of liquor, then alcohol is banned there". Regretting that the Delhi government didn't formulate such a law, he claimed that AAP too was trapped in the cycle of getting power with the help of money and earning money after getting power.