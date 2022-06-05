Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP Over Targeted Killings In J&K; 'Don't Do Politics With Kashmir'

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo, Arvind Kejriwal, held a 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' against the recent spate of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. Expressing concern over Kashmir's situation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, Kejriwal, claimed that the 1990-like era is repeating as Hindu minorities are being forced to leave the valley. He claimed that the J&K administration is not permitting Kashmiri Pandits to conduct protests and raise their voice. He also highlighted the BJP government's failure in providing security to minorities and stated that they can't handle Kashmir.

"After 1990, Kashmiri Pandits are forced to flee once again. When Kashmiri Pandits are being massacred, they are locked out of their colonies by not allowing them to raise their voices. Today Kashmiri Pandits are only asking for their safety and security. Whenever the BJP rule comes in Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits are forced to migrate. It means BJP cannot handle Kashmir. I pray to BJP people with folded hands that don't do politics with Kashmir," Kejriwal said.

'Stop meetings; need stern action': Arvind Kejriwal

Attacking Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal said the country needs action and not meetings. "Whenever there is a murder in the valley, news comes in the media that the Home Minister has called a high-level meeting. Enough of these meetings. Now we need action, India demands action. Your meeting is over. People are dying, tell the plan to the country," the AAP chief said.

जब भी Kashmir में कोई मर्डर होता है तो Media में आता है: "Home Minister ने Meeting बुलाई.."



अरे कितनी मीटिंग बुलाओगे यार? अब हमें Action चाहिए। भारत एक्शन मांगता है।



बहुत हो गई तुम्हारी मीटिंग। देश को Plan बताओ। लोग मर रहे है।



-CM @ArvindKejriwal #AAPwithKashmiriPandits pic.twitter.com/g2qEoYbkLU — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 5, 2022

While speaking about the transfer of Kashmiri Pandits, Kejriwal stated that citing their security concerns when Kashmiri Pandits demanded transfer then the BJP government transferred them in the valley itself. He also claimed that under the PM Relief Plan the Pandits who have got jobs have signed a bond that they are bound to work in Kashmir.

"When Kashmiri Pandits said - Our lives are in danger, transfer us, then BJP Govt has transferred to Kashmir itself and put it on the list social media. This is an open invitation to the terrorists. Kashmiri Pandits are against that. Why the list was leaked? 4500 Kashmiri Pandits were given jobs under PM Relief Plan. But got bond signed that they would have to do a job in Kashmir, and if asked for a transfer, they would be fired. Are Kashmiri Pandits cattle? How can you sign such a bond?", said Kejriwal.

PM Relief Plan के तहत 4500 Kashmiri Pandits को नौकरी दी गई



लेकिन उनसे Bond Sign करवाया कि उन्हें नौकरी कश्मीर में करनी होगी,Transfer मांगी तो नौकरी से निकाल दिया जाएगा



कश्मीरी पंडित भेड़-बकरी थोड़ी हैं?ऐसा Bond कैसे Sign करा सकते हो?



-CM @ArvindKejriwal #AAPWithKashmiriPandits pic.twitter.com/NsoyVaGkS7 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 5, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal's lists four demands to Centre over targeted killings in Kashmir

The Delhi CM also put forth a four-point demand to the Centre over targeted killings in Kashmir:

The Central government should put in front of the country a plan to stop the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits and soldiers

Signed bond with Kashmiri Pandits should be cancelled that states they cannot work outside Kashmir

All their demands should be considered and fulfilled

Security should be provided

AAP leader Manish Sisodia and MP Sanjay Singh also spoke during the rally. Sisodia said Kashmir is burning today but BJP has made Kashmir a hotbed of cheap politics. Instead of pacifying Kashmir in the eight years of its regime, the BJP government has taken Kashmir to the bad phase from 30 years ago, he added. AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that all Union ministers and MPs were shedding crocodile tears in the name of 'The Kashmir Files' film.

(Images: @AamAadmiParty/Twitter)