Arvind Kejriwal Slams Punjab CM's 'kala Angrez' Remark; Claims His Intentions Are Clear

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi called Aam Aadmi Party leader and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal ‘kaale angrez with no clue of Punjabi culture’, the Delhi CM has now hit back at Channi, stating that he might be kaala (dark complexioned), but does not make false promises and that his intentions are clear.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal had tweeted, "Channi sahib is abusing me ever since I said that every woman of Punjab would be given Rs 1000 a month. He said that Kejriwal's clothes are bad, now he said Kejriwal is Kala (black). Channi sahib, my complexion is kaala. But my mother and sisters of Punjab like this black son/brother. They know that my intention is clear."

जबसे मैंने कहा कि पंजाब की हर महिला को 1000 रुपए महीना देंगे, चन्नी साहिब मुझे गालियाँ दे रहे हैं। बोले कि केजरीवाल के कपड़े ख़राब हैं, आज बोले केजरीवाल काला है



चन्नी साहिब, मेरा रंग काला है। पर पंजाब की मेरी माँ बहनों को ये काला बेटा/भाई पसंद है।उनको पता है कि मेरी नीयत साफ़ है https://t.co/ZcNvFkLCM1 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 1, 2021

On Thursday, while en route to Pathankot from Amritsar, the Delhi CM spoke to the media and said, "I want to tell them (Congress) once our government comes to power, the man wearing ordinary clothes and whose complexion is dark will fulfil all promises. I don't make false announcements or false promises."

"Yesterday, he (Channi) told me that I am 'kala' (dark-complexioned). I agree my colour is dark. I tour every village and while out in the bright sun, my skin has got tanned. Like him, I don't tour in helicopters My mothers and sisters like this 'kala bhai' (dark-complexioned brother). Everyone knows my intent is clear, and everyone knows whose intent is bad," he added.

On Wednesday,Punjab CM Channi had resorted to the kale angrez expression while addressing a gathering at Badhni Kalan in Punjab's Moga district.

While addressing a rally, the Punjab CM had said “They want to rule Punjab by coming from outside. They don’t know anything about the culture and the needs of Punjab. They are like ‘kaale angrez' (Black Englishmen).”

AAP Vs Congress in Punjab Assembly polls

In the 2017 Punjab polls , Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. It is perceived that the formation of a new party by Singh and Sidhu's disgruntlement might have an adverse impact on Congress' poll prospects giving hope to AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal has promised 300 units of free electricity, waiver of outstanding electricity bills and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that the Aam Aadmi Party wins the 2022 Punjab election. AAP's other poll sops include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals and free treatment of all road accident victims. While the Kejriwal-led party is yet to announce its CM candidate, many AAP workers are backing the candidature of the party's Punjab president Bhagwant Mann for the top post.