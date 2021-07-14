Arvind Kejriwal Sounds Goa Poll Bugle; Vows '87% Of Goa To Get Zero Electricity Bills'

Sounding the poll bugle for the 2022 Goa Assembly election, AAP president Arvind Kejriwal promised 4 major power sops for the consumers on Wednesday. This includes 300 units of free electricity to every household, a promise reiterated by AAP in Punjab and Uttarakhand which are also going to the polls next year. Addressing a press briefing in Panaji, Kejriwal stressed that the people of Goa prefer an alternative and contended that thousands of persons have promised not to vote for BJP and Congress owing to their "betrayal". Meanwhile, he also downplayed speculations of an alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party after he met Sudin Dhavalikar on Tuesday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "The politics in Goa has become very bad and corrupt. Two years ago on July 10, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to BJP. People had given the mandate to Congress but BJP formed the government. The party that had 13 MLAs is sitting pretty today with 28 MLAs. The party which had 17 MLAs is left only with 5 MLAs today."

AAP's 4 electricity-related guarantees:

Every family will receive 300 units of free electricity per month. Once this announcement is adopted, 87% of Goa will start getting zero electricity bills All old/pending bills will be waived off 24/7 uninterrupted power supply Free electricity for farmers

Goa is ready for change, AAP National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal making an Important announcement | LIVE https://t.co/4FSI6I65zk — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 14, 2021

Political scenario in Goa

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a huge blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. Moreover, the incumbent CM Laxmikant Parsekar failed to retain his own seat. As none of the two main parties could win a majority on its own, the role of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats), 3 Independents and a lone NCP MLA became very crucial.

In an astonishing turn of events, BJP staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and the NCP MLA. Parrikar resigned as the Defence Minister to return as the Chief Minister of Goa to lead this coalition government. However, a vacuum emerged in the state after he passed away on March 17, 2019. While erstwhile Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him, the rift within the ruling parties widened.

In the next few months, both Deputy CMs in the Parrikar Cabinet- MGP chief Sudin Dhavalikar and GFP president Vijai Sardesai were sacked from the Cabinet. But, BJP consolidated its position completely only after 10 Congress MLAs including Chandrakant Kavlekar, Atanasio Monserrate, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred Dsa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes joined the saffron party on July 10, 2019. In April this year, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar dismissed the disqualification petitions filed against the 10 Congress legislators.