Arvind Kejriwal Sounds Poll Bugle In Karnataka; Inducts Key Farmer Leader Into AAP

Commencing AAP's campaign for the Karnataka Assembly polls due next year, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday tore into the Basavaraj Bommai-led government. Addressing a massive rally at the National College Ground in Bengaluru, the AAP supremo alleged that corruption was rampant in the state and contrasted this with the Delhi model of governance. On this occasion, he inducted prominent farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar into AAP and saluted farmers for their struggle which resulted in the Centre repealing the three farm laws.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "We have to form the government in Karnataka. Chandrashekhar Ji was saying that the earlier government was a 20% government, the current government is a 40% government. In Delhi, there is a 0% government. In Delhi, there is an honest government. No one takes a bribe of even one paisa. I have got a certificate from PM Modi that Kejriwal is the most honest person. How? PM carried out a CBI raid on me. CBI officers raided my office and home. Delhi Police and Income Tax raids also happened. They searched my bedroom too but couldn't find anything."

"The Centre was arrogant. It felt that it can do anything. It passed three black laws. It was arrogant enough to think that it doesn't need farmers. I tried to convince the Centre that don't mess around with farmers. If farmers hit the street, your government will be rattled. The Centre didn't agree. In the end, the Centre had to take back the three laws after 13 months of struggle. I salute you and your struggle," he added.

Addressing a public meeting in Bengaluru | LIVE https://t.co/L5WPlCWELC — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 21, 2022

Political scenario in Karnataka

While BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 104 seats in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election, BS Yediyurappa had to resign merely two days after taking oath as the CM owing to his party's inability to muster a majority in the state Assembly. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy was sworn in as the CM on May 23, 2018, after JD(S) and Congress stitched a post-poll alliance. The infighting within the alliance intensified after BJP swept Karnataka in the 2019 General Election by winning 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats.

The crisis for the coalition government commenced on July 6, 2019, when 12 legislators submitted their resignations to the Karnataka Speaker. Soon, the number of rebel MLAs swelled to 17, which led to Governor Vajubhai Vala asking the government to prove its majority on the floor of the House. As a three-judge Supreme Court bench refused to compel the rebel MLAs to attend the Assembly proceedings, the JD(S)-Congress government lost the trust vote on July 23, 2019.

Three days later, Yediyurappa was sworn in as the CM for the 4th time. After BJP won 12 out of the 15 by-elections conducted in December 2019, BJP managed to get a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly. However, Yediyurappa faced problems in expanding the Cabinet and allocating portfolios. Amid multiple MLAs demanding his ouster, he stepped down as the CM on July 26, 2021, and was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai.