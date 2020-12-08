Arvind Kejriwal Speaks On Alleged 'house Arrest'; Claims 'wasn't Allowed To Visit Protest'

Raising fiery slogans of Inquilab Zindabad, Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressed party workers and the media on Tuesday evening, hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the party chief had been placed under house arrest by the Delhi police.

The Delhi Chief Minister claimed that he had planned to visit the protesting farmers on Tuesday but was not allowed by the police. He cited AAP government's refusal to create makeshift jails in Delhi as a reason behind the alleged house arrest and stated that the Centre has been upset with the Delhi government's support to the farmers' protest.

'Reminded me of Anna Andolan'

Addressing the media on Tuesday evening, the AAP chief said, "I had a plan to visit the border and support the farmers as a common man and not a CM today. I had planned this and I think the Delhi police got to know about. So they did not let me go. However, I was praying that the Bandh is successful and so it was. A few days ago they (Centre) had sought permission to convert 9 grounds into makeshift jails as farmers marched towards Delhi to protest. It reminded me of the Anna Andolan."

"So I knew, if I had given them permission to create makeshift jails, they would detain farmers and their movement would weaken. We were pressurized but we also held our ground to stand with the farmers. Since then, the Centre is upset," he added.

BJP lashes out at Kejriwal

Earlier in the day, the BJP lashed out at the AAP for claiming that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been placed under house arrest since yesterday. Highlighting that the party has presented no incriminating evidence to prove so, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia called out the Delhi CM to end the politics of 'lies, deceit and propaganda'. Bhatia strongly asserted that there is not even an 'iota of truth' in the claims made by the AAP and added that Kejriwal's repeated actions of blaming the Home Ministry 'will not be tolerated'.

Terming the allegations as a publicity stunt, Bhatia said, "The kind of politics that Kejriwal is known for and if there was even an iota of truth in what he is saying, he and his party workers would have been the first one to tweet hundreds of videos, complain to various bodies, file a petition before the court and even complain to the UN. So thus, on a day, when our commitment to farmers is 100% this disease of cameraitis that Kejriwal has is forcing him to indulge in this cheap petty politics of deceit so that the camera shutters turn towards him."

Meanwhile, the DCP North Delhi had also clarified that the Delhi CM is free to move at will, post the party's allegations of house arrest. DCP North Delhi Anto Alphonse had strongly refuted the claims and asserted that heavy security had been deployed at the CM's residence to avoid clashes between the AAP and other parties amid the Bharat Bandh call. It has also come to light that security officials have been allowing party workers to meet Kejriwal in a limited capacity to avoid crowding at the CM's residence.

On Tuesday morning, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj addressing a news conference alleged, "After CM’s return from the Singhu Border, the Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry." Kejriwal on Monday visited the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, and reviewed arrangements made for them by the city government.

