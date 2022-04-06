Arvind Kejriwal Starts AAP's Himachal Pradesh Campaign With Tiranga Yatra; Wants 'Kranti'

After making solid gains in Punjab by recording a landslide victory in the elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is determined to expand its horizons in other states. With eyes set on polls slated later this year, AAP has braced itself to establish the party’s base in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

After holding a massive Tiranga Rally in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad a few days ago, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal reached Himachal’s Mandi on Wednesday to address the people of the state. The AAP chief received a grand welcome as over 5000 people gathered at his Tiranga Rally. The Delhi CM, accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, held the roadshow and gave the clarion call for eradicating corruption from the hilly state.

'Kranti should happen in Himachal Pradesh now'

Asserting the party’s agenda, Delhi CM mentioned that the party ‘only knows how to work for people.’ He claimed that ensuring development is their only agenda. Asking for people’s support, as his party men cheered for him, Kejriwal claimed that the AAP government had removed corruption from Punjab completely within 20 days of power. He went on to say, ‘we first eradicated corruption in Delhi & then in Punjab, now it's time to uproot corruption from Himachal Pradesh.’

“We're common people, we don't know how to do politics. Instead, we know how to work for people, build schools & end corruption. We've ended corruption in just 20 days in Punjab since Bhagwant Mann became the CM. Now 'Kranti' should happen in Himachal Pradesh too,” Kejriwal ushered.

With the state going to Assembly polls later this year, the party is scouting credible faces of ‘Aam Aadmi' who will be willing to fight the elections from the party’s ticket. Even as the party has announced to fight from all 68 assembly seats, it is seeking the support of local Netas.

Nevertheless, Arvind Kejriwal is expecting to leave his footprints in these elections by firmly planting his party's roots in state politics. The defection of netas from opposition parties ahead of elections cannot be ruled out. As AAP swiftly prepares for the forthcoming polls, BJP is not behind, as BJP National President JP Nadda will also be kickstarting poll preparations in the state with a rally on April 9. Meanwhile, Congress lags behind as it continues to manage its internal crisis.