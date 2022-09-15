In an exclusive scoop on Thursday, Republic TV learnt that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has summoned all AAP MLAs of Punjab to the national capital. He will hold a meeting with these legislators on September 18 amid an alleged threat of poaching by the BJP. A day earlier, Kejriwal claimed that BJP approached 10 AAP MLAs in Punjab and offered them Rs.25 crore each to switch sides. Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann posted a video messaging exuding confidence that the MLAs of his party won't defect.

Bhagwant Mann remarked, "We Punjabis are loyal to our soil. BJP is intoxicated by power. If people do not vote, they choose the way of buying MLAs. But I want to tell BJP - Alexander was also stopped by Punjabis. I have faith in my MLAs that they will remain loyal to their land and Punjab."

Seconding this, the AAP supremo opined, "After Delhi, these people have now reached Punjab to buy our MLA. Where are these thousands of crores of rupees coming from? These people should understand - we are not Congress, it is not a matter of anyone's business to buy us. This is a very serious issue for the country and democracy, the way they are breaking the elected governments one by one."

AAP's poaching charge

Under the scanner in the Delhi liquor scam, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed on August 22 that he had received an offer from BJP to split AAP and join the party. Taking to Twitter, he mentioned that the saffron party had promised that the CBI and ED cases against him will be closed if he accepts this offer. At present, AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly while the remaining legislators belong to BJP. Amid rumours that some legislators are incommunicado, 53 MLAs attended a meeting called by Arvind Kejriwal on August 25.

In a show of strength, he visited Rajghat along with his party MLAs and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Accusing the BJP of initiating 'Operation Lotus', the Delhi CM said, "I must have done some good deeds in my last birth that I got an associate like Manish Sisodia. He rejected the offer (by BJP). Since the last few days, they are after our MLAs. Every MLA is being offered Rs 20 crore. They are being asked to take Rs 20 crore and leave Kejriwal. I am very happy that even one MLA has not defected".