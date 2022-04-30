Taking a jibe at Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the saffron party in connection with the Gujarat Assembly Elections. On April 30, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal tweeted that BJP was scared of the AAP and raised a question about whether the BJP is going to dissolve the Gujarat Legislative Assembly in the coming week and if the party would make an announcement over Assembly Elections.

The AAP supremo's remark came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Gujarat BJP leaders on Saturday. The Kejriwal-led AAP has now set its eye on BJP-ruled Gujarat after winning the Punjab election in February 2022 with a majority of 92 seats.

'BJP going to announce Gujarat elections next week?': Arvind Kejriwal

“Is the BJP going to dissolve the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and announce the Gujarat elections next week? So Afraid of AAP?” tweeted Kejriwal.

क्या भाजपा अगले हफ़्ते गुजरात विधान सभा भंग करके गुजरात के चुनावों का एलान करने जा रही है? “आप” का इतना डर? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2022

'BJP is scared of AAP: Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

Earlier this month, Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann visited Gujarat and participated in a roadshow in Ahmedabad. While addressing the roadshow, the Delhi CM appealed to the people of the BJP-ruled state to give AAP one chance to rule the state. He also made a massive claim that the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be preponed due to the BJP's fear of AAP as a rising force in both these states.

"There is a buzz all around. My people have told me that they are scared of AAP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Why are you scared of AAP? We are small people. They are scared of you-the people. They have decided to prepone the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Do not worry, come together. Whether they conduct them (polls) in June, July, or December, this time AAP should be in power.''

Political scenario of Gujarat & Himachal Pradesh

Gujarat has proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the saffron party and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party bagged an impressive 77 seats.

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. However, Jairam Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was reduced to 21 seats.

Image: ANI