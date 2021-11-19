Hailing the victory of the farmers, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, said that this repeal had proved to the youth that non-violent protests always resulted in success. Slamming the Centre for terming farmers as Khalistanis, he said that it was sad that 700 farmers had died in the protests. Kejriwal also said that this day was as historic as Independence Day.

Kejriwal: 'Peaceful protest will always succeed'

"Farmers proved that the Centre eventually will have to listen to the people. Water cannons, lathis dried up and nails melted against farmer's determination. Govt made all efforts to disrupt the protest but farmers' didn't give up & fought well," said Kejriwal. Farmers have said that they will not stop the protests till it is repealed in Parliament.

He added, "This day will be written in golden letters in India's history like Independence Day, Republic Day. It's the victory of democracy, not just farmers'. Govt made all efforts to disrupt anti-farm laws protest, called them Khalistani, terrorists, but farmers' didn't give up. It is sad that more than 700 farmers lost their lives. Today is a lesson for the youth of the nation that fight with peace, you will achieve success".

PM Modi: 'Farm laws to be repealed'

On Friday, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws inspite of multiple rounds of talks. Repealing the laws, he urged the protesting farmers to head home. This announcement comes ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where most protesting farmers hail from.

"Previous govts were also considering the farm laws. We had numerous rounds of talks and were ready to amend them according to their demands. Maybe we lacked somewhere, maybe it is our fault that we could not convince the farmers. All farm laws will be officially repealed in the next parliament session. I request all of you to return to your homes," said PM Modi. He also added that to strengthen the Minimum Support price (MSP) structure, an agricultural committee will be formed.

Farmers protest

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, while farmers protested against the Farm Bills at Jantar Mantar during the entire Monsoon parliament session, passing a no-confidence motion against the Centre at the Kisan Sansad. Over 700 farmers have died till date amid protests, claim Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.