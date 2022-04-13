Arvind Kejriwal To Address AAP Rally In Himachal Pradesh's Kangra On April 23

After announcing its entry into Himachal Pradesh's electoral politics with an outstanding roadshow in Mandi on April 6, the Aam Aadmi Party will stage a public rally in Kangra.

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP's national convener and Delhi's chief minister, will address the public rally in Kangra on April 23.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to hold a 'Jansabha' in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra on April 23rd: AAP — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party's roadshow in Mandi received a massive response, with several people reportedly gathering from across the state.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kangra is a key district for political parties seeking to win Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. The district has 15 Assembly seats, while Mandi has ten. AAP, following its historic win in Punjab, is trying hard to make a mark in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections slated to be held in November this year.

AAP spokesperson Kalyan Bhandari asserted that people in Himachal Pradesh have made up their minds to vote for development and in the next Assembly elections, AAP will form the government in the state. He claimed that the open support for AAP at the Mandi event demonstrated that people have made up their minds to bring about a complete change in the state.

Senior BJP leader defects to AAP ahead of Kejriwal's visit

Before Kejriwal’s announcement to conduct a public rally in Kangra on Wednesday, a senior BJP leader from Himachal Pradesh joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that he was "fed up" with the saffron party's policies.

Harmel Dhiman, a member of the BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha's national executive, joined AAP with his supporters in the presence of senior party leaders. Two more BJP leaders from Himachal Pradesh, Devraj and Jagdish Pawar, joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party alongside Dhiman.

"I'm joining the Aam Aadmi Party today because I'm dissatisfied with the BJP's policies," Dhiman told reporters adding, "I have joined this party because I am impressed with Arvind Kejriwal's work and ideology."

Satyendar Jain, a prominent AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister, told reporters that more BJP leaders from Himachal Pradesh are expected to join AAP eventually.

"In Himachal Pradesh, Dhiman is a well-known name. He is joining the Aam Aadmi Party today after becoming dissatisfied with the BJP's policies. He has been a member of the BJP's SC Morcha for the previous 30 years and was the national executive member of the party's SC Morcha," Jain told reporters.

Following the defection of the party's state unit's top bureaucrats and some other leaders to the BJP, the AAP dissolved its Himachal Pradesh working committee on Monday, declaring that it would be reorganised "soon."