Ahead of Uttarkhand polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit Haldwani of Uttarakhand today, September 19. His visit to the state is focused to raise his voice for the youth's employment opportunities.

On September 18, Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "I am going to Uttarakhand tomorrow. The youth of Uttarakhand is forced to migrate to Uttarakhand due to lack of employment. The youth of Uttarakhand should get employment in Uttarakhand itself. It can happen, it is possible. If there is a government with clear intentions. Tomorrow I will talk about the youth of Uttarakhand".

For the past few months, AAP has actively held many political activities in the state and is working hard to do well in the upcoming polls. The party is trying to strengthen its roots in the state and use Delhi's model of governance to impress the people of Uttarakhand.

AAP state chief SS Kaler to fight against CM Dhami

On September 15, AAP's Uttarakhand unit president SS Kaler announced that he had been asked to fight the 2022 Assembly polls against CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. In the 2017 election, Dhami defeated his Congress opponent Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 2709 votes from the Khatima constituency. Addressing a press briefing, Kaler also mentioned that he was stepping down as the Uttarakhand AAP chief's post to concentrate on this new responsibility.

Earlier, Kejriwal announced that a retired colonel, Ajay Kothiyal, will be the chief ministerial candidate for AAP in the state where Assembly polls are due next year.

Uttarakhand polls

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly election, BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House and replaced the Harish Rawat-led Congress government. Following this, Trivendra Singh Rawat became the Chief Minister of the state until March 9, He later resigned because of a "collection decision" taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived. Afterwards, Pushkar Singh Dhami took on the CM position as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

(Image credit: PTI)