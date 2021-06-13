Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Ahmedabad On Monday To Kick Off AAP's Campaign For Gujarat Polls

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Ahmedabad on Monday to inaugurate the state party office, in a bid to strengthen its footing ahead of Gujarat assembly elections in 2022.

Kejriwal was invited to visit Ahmedabad and inaugurate the party's office located in the Navrangpura area by the state AAP unit and the former has consented to it, said AAP state spokesperson Tuli Banerjee. A detailed itinerary of Kejriwal's visit will be issued on Sunday, he added.

This will mark Kejriwal's second visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state in six months. He had last visited Gujarat in February after his party’s encouraging performance in the Surat municipal corporation elections, in which it emerged as the main opposition to the ruling BJP.

Kejriwal to kick off AAP campaign

The AAP is aiming to contest the 2022 assembly polls in BJP-ruled Gujarat to become an alternative to the Congress, which performed terribly in the Surat local body polls. Following the inauguration in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal will kick off the party campaign for the Gujarat polls.

In its debut performance, the Aam Aadmi Party won 27 seats in the 120-member Surat Municipal Corporation. The party put up a good show even in Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s home turf Rajkot, gathering the second-largest vote share. The Kejriwal-led party had fielded candidates across all the local bodies including municipal corporations, municipalities, district and taluka panchayats.