Intensifying his Uttarakhand poll campaign, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit Dehradun on Monday, his second visit in two months to the poll-bound state. As per sources, Kejriwal will also hold a roadshow from Hathibadkala to the Clock Tower in Dehradun at 11 AM. He will also hold a press conference and announce more poll promises. AAP has already issued 4 'electricity promises' if voted to power.

Delhi CM to visit Dehradun again

Sources stated that Arvind Kejriwal will also take to the streets and meet party workers on Monday. Recently, AAP claimed that US presidential-style debate was a change it had brought to Indian democracy, flaunting its 'power debate' which is holding across India. AAP has promised to provide free electricity if elected to power in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Goa in a bid to woo voters in the poll-bound states.

Kejriwal chalks up 4-pt power promise

In his previous sojourn, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal made 4 'power' promises in Dehradun, if voted to power. Promising to deliver 300 units free electricity, waiving off old electricity bills, free electricity for farmers and 24x7 electricity, the Delhi CM propagated his Delhi model. Comparing Uttarakhand to Delhi, he claimed that even though Delhi buys power from other states, electricity in Delhi is free. "Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity ?," asked Kejriwal.

Scoffing at BJP's constant change in leadership, Kejriwal added, "Leaders of Uttarakhand have left no stone unturned to destroy the state. Both parties have made an arrangement from 2000 to loot the state after the other. The ruling party doesn't have CM. For the first time in 70 yrs a party says its CM is useless".

In a bid to counter the changing BJP CMs, AAP has pitched Col. (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal as its presumptive Chief Ministerial candidate in Uttarakhand. Comparing Kothiyal - who AAP has dubbed as 'Bhole Ke Fauji' - to the current CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia claimed that Kothiyal was a patriot while Dhami was corrupt. Addressing a press conference in Roorkee, Sisodia, lambasted both BJP and Congress for consecutively running corrupt govts in the hilly state. Uttarakhand goes to polls on February 2022.