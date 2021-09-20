Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Goa Today To Boost Party's Prospects Ahead Of 2022 Polls

Ahead of Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit Goa on Monday, September 20. His visit to the state is focused to raise his voice for the youths' employment opportunities as he claims that government jobs are available to people with 'money' and 'connections'. His visit will hold a lot of significance as he is expected to make important announcements concerning the upcoming Goa polls.

With unemployment at its peak, Goa's youth are not getting jobs. Government jobs are available only to people with money and connections.



Coming to Goa to discuss this issue with the People of Goa. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 20, 2021

Following Enforcement Directorate's notice to the AAP party, the Delhi Chief Minister had tweeted, "In Delhi, they tried to defeat us with IT Dept, CBI, Delhi Police-- but we won 62 seats. As we grow in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Gujarat-- we get an ED notice! The people of India want honest politics. These tactics of BJP will never succeed. They will make us stronger."

Earlier on September 13, AAP leader and the party's national spokesperson Raghav Chadha hit out at the BJP and stated that AAP has received a 'love letter from Modi Government's favourite agency, the Enforcement Directorate. He further claimed that the BJP is 'rattled'.

Arvind Kejriwal visits Uttarakhand

Ahead of Uttarkhand polls, Arvind Kejriwal visited Haldwani on Sunday, September 19 where he promised one job per house if voted to power in Uttarakhand in 2022. He also promised Rs 5000/month for the unemployed, 1 lakh govt jobs in 6 months, a job portal, 80% local reservation and a separate ministry to manage Jobs/Migration. Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference in Haldwani, lauded Col Kothiyal's achievement of recruiting over 10,000 youth into the Army.

With reference to 'Tiranga Sankalp Yatra' held in Haldwani, Kejriwal wrote on Twiter, "With the resolve to provide better education, health, electricity, water, employment and a happy life to every person, become a part of "Tiranga Sankalp Yatra" along with his brothers and sisters of Uttarakhand on the holy land of Devbhoomi".

Earlier on the day, Kothiyal had told ANI, "Kejriwal will communicate with the youth regarding the party's vision. He will also give his opinion on the resolution of the issue of migration from the state. The youth of this state is directionless and has no future here. There is no employment, education and healthcare. Corruption is high and so is migration from this state."

