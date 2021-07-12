Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Poll-bound Goa On Tuesday; Says 'Enough Of Dirty Politics'

After visiting Punjab, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit Goa on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Delhi CM took a dig at Congress and BJP saying 'Enough of dirty politics. There is no shortage of funds, only a shortage of honest intent. Goa wants honest politics'. Goa is set to go to polls in February 2022.

AAP sends cakes to 10 Congress-turned-BJP MLAs

On Saturday, taking a dig at the 'non-existent Congress legislative party in Goa, AAP leader Atishi Marlena and other AAP leaders sent cakes to 10 rebel MLAs to commemorate the second anniversary of defection of Congress MLAs to BJP, enabling the saffron party to come to power in the state. The cakes which bore an amalgamation of 'hands' symbolising Congress and 'Lotus' symbolising BJP, terming it the 'Congress Janata Party' were sent to 10 MLAs by AAP, condemning the 'dirty politics' in Goa. Vowing to 'clean up' Goa, Atishi said that 70,000 people had joined AAP the past 10 days.

Goa Congress defection

In 2019, 10 of 15 Congress MLAs merged with the ruling BJP, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house. The Congress, which had emerged as the single-largest party after 2017 Assembly polls in the coastal state, was reduced to five legislators. With a group of ten Congress MLAs in Goa led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that two-thirds of the Congress Legislative Party — enough to avoid action under the anti-defection law — merged with the BJP. The party had cried foul that it had not been invited to form the government in Goa after the February 2017 Assembly polls despite it emerging as the single largest party.

AAP's political campaign

AAP has made electricity its main poll pitch in all states up for polls in 2022. In Goa, the govt has imposed a 5.31 percent increase in electricity tariff to bridge the department's revenue gap, as per reports. The tariff hike which was applicable to both domestic and commercial connections, including low and high tension consumers, was suggested to cover Rs 75.6 crores of the department’s revenue gap of Rs 342 crore. Lashing out at the BJP govt, AAP has promised to provide free electricity in Goa if voted to power. It has made similar promises in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Gujarat where it eyes to make inroads.