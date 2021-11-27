Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Poll-bound Punjab Today To Join Teachers' Protest In Mohali

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal is all set to visit Punjab on Saturday, November 27. This comes shortly after his earlier visit to the state on November 22 and further marks his second visit to the poll bound-state in just one week. As Punjab is ready to undergo Assembly elections in 2022, Kejriwal is ensuring to implement the party's strategies throughout the state with his 'Mission Punjab'.

Meanwhile, during his visit on Saturday, the AAP supremo is likely to visit the protesting teachers in Mohali and will extend his support to them. The teachers have been protesting for the last few days over their demands regarding the regularization of the services of contractual teachers and many others. He is said to reach Chandigarh and will further commence his engagements for the day.

With the hope of rising to power in the northern state, Kejriwal has been visiting Punjab on a frequent basis ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022. Earlier in the 2017 polls, the party emerged as the second-largest party in Punjab and thereafter are focusing on winning the elections this time.

In his last visit on November 22, Kejriwal launched the party's 'Mission Punjab' under which he will be visiting numerous places in Punjab in the upcoming month and announce the party's strategies and plans for the people of the state.

Aam Aadmi Party's promises for the people of Punjab

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during his last visit addressed a press conference in Punjab and made several promises for the people of the state under his government's 'Mission Punjab'.



As a part of the manifesto, the party aims to improve the state-run schools just like they did in Delhi and further resolve the multiple issues faced by the teachers on an emergency basis. Apart from that, he also announced an eight-point poll plank for transforming the education sector in Punjab further including the regularization of the services of contractual teachers, and others. Kejriwal also promised to implement a transfer policy for teachers and assured them several other benefits including cashless medical treatment if the party comes into power.

Meanwhile, as Punjab is gearing up for the Assembly polls in 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party is facing stiff competition from the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

