Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Poll-bound Uttarakhand, Punjab, Likely To Make Big Announcement

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in key states across the country, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is visiting Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Sunday, November 21, followed by his next visit to Punjab on Monday, November 22. According to official sources, Kejriwal is likely to make some major announcements in both the poll-bound states.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has been visiting Uttarakhand on multiple occasions. Earlier, he visited the hilly state on August 17 and September 19 where he made several promises including the one to make Uttarakhand the "spiritual capital" of the country. The Delhi Chief Minister who will be visiting Haridwar today is also said to hold a roadshow during this while. The party also shared the images from Kejriwal's visit and further informed about a big announcement to be made at Haridwar.

Later on his visit to Punjab, he will be visiting the Moga district on Monday and will meet actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood who is all set to enter politics.

Next on Tuesday, Kejriwal will visit Amritsar and will hold a press conference regarding the party's strategies ahead of the Punjab polls.

Earlier in October, Kejriwal visited Sangrur and Bathinda districts in Punjab and interacted with the local farmers.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's multiple visits to states ahead of Assembly polls 2022

While states are all set to go into elections in the coming months, the Aam Aadmi Party has already intensified its strategies and Kejriwal is visiting the poll-bound states to campaign for his party. Earlier this month, he went to Goa and held a rally. During this while, he also made several promises to the people of Goa including upgrading the quality of schools, developing health infrastructure, and free electricity among others.

The Delhi CM is also monitoring the party's preparations for Punjab and strategies are underway as they expect to perform well in the 2022 polls. The Kejriwal-led party also announced its list of the first 10 candidates for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls and all ten of them are sitting MLAs.

Out of the seven states scheduled to undergo Assembly elections next year, Punjab and Uttarakhand are among the crucial ones along with PM Modi's home state, Gujarat followed by Uttar Pradesh.

