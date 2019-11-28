Arvind Kejriwal Unlikely To Attend Uddhav Thackeray's Oath Taking Ceremony

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister. According to sources, Delhi Chief Minister won't attend the ceremony due to private engagements.

Leaders across the political spectrum to attend the swearing-in ceremony

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, DMK president have also been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will also attend the ceremony. Aaditya Thackeray, the President of Shiv Sena's youth wing personally invited Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Dr.Manmohan Singh for the swearing-in ceremony.

400 farmers invited

Around 400 farmers from across Maharashtra have also been invited to the swearing-in ceremony. "Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony tomorrow. To give respect to the farmers, family members of those farmers who committed suicide have also been invited," Sena leader Vinayak Raut said.

On Tuesday, Udhav Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress's tri-party alliance. Earlier, NCP leader Praful Patel announced that the Deputy Chief Minister will be from the NCP. He also said the parties together will decide the position of a Speaker. The political development came after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to the Governor on Tuesday as "the BJP fell short of the required number of MLAs to win the scheduled floor test". Supreme Court had asked the Fadnavis government to prove its majority in the 288-member Assembly before 5 pm on Wednesday. However, sources reveal that Devendra Fadnavis has been elected as the Leader of Opposition.

In a shocking turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar had taken oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively on Saturday. Meanwhile, preparations have been going on at Mumbai's Shivaji Park ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister. Mumbai police said that around 2,000 police personnel will be deployed at the venue on Thursday.

