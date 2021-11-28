Arvind Kejriwal Urges PM Modi To 'immediately Stop Flights' From Omicron-affected Nations

Highlighting that 'any delay could be very harmful,' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal again asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights from regions affected by the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Earlier, the Chief Minister had made the same request through his Twitter handle. The fear of the new virus strain detected in South Africa is looming worldwide.

In his letter, the CM pointed out that India recovered from the major threat of COVID-19 after the 'selfless service of millions of COVID warriors'. Citing examples of countries including the European Union, the Chief Minister said India should also do everything possible to prevent the new variant of concern.

I have requested Hon’ble PM to immediately stop flights from those countries which are affected by new variant. Any delay could be very harmful. pic.twitter.com/UyokSGcFhU — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 28, 2021

Omicron outbreak: Countries added to the list

Apart from South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong now cases have been reported from the United Kingdom, Belgium, Israel, Germany, and Italy. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has announced a temporary ban on flights from six African countries after a new COVID strain was detected with more than 30 mutations. Two linked cases of the new variant, which is feared to be immune evasive, were also detected in Britain in persons having a travel history to southern Africa, British Health Minister Sajid Javid informed, citing UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) via Twitter post.

India fears COVID vaccines to be less effective against new variant

Dr Samiran Panda, Head, Epidemiology & Communicable Diseases Division, ICMR, on Saturday, noted that current scientific evidence reveals the new COVID-19 variant Omicron contains many more mutations and that existing vaccines may be less effective. The media agency ANI in a tweet quoted Dr Panda as saying, "Time could tell but there are different kinds of vaccines. Some are directed towards the spike protein of the virus which gets attached to the receptor. So, if changes happened there, vaccines might not be effective."

The World Health Organisation has designated the variation Omicron as a "variant of concern," meaning it has genetic alterations that are known to affect transmissibility, illness severity, or the ability to resist immunisations and treatments. Certainly, Omicron's transmissibility appears to be exceedingly high, and there are concerns about whether the new variation would affect vaccine effectiveness.

Image: PTI/Pixabay