On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged PM Modi to sack Ajay Mishra from the Union Council of Ministers and meet the kin of the farmers who lost their lives in the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence. Addressing the PM, the AAP supremo lamented that no arrests have been made despite farmers being crushed to death in broad daylight. Alleging that the entire system is trying to protect the murderers, he called for their immediate arrest.

Arvind Kejriwal opined, "What is the message being sent? If you are a leader or a rich person, you can mow down anyone. The car didn't just crush the farmers present there but also the farmers and the poor across India. It seems that the car crushed the government and the entire system."

Taking a dig at PM Modi's silence on the violence amid his participation in the ‘Azadi@75–New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ conference on Tuesday, the Delhi CM remarked, "The government is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and on the other hand, opposition leaders are being jailed for trying to meet the kin of the deceased farmers. What kind of independence celebration is this? The British used to act like this. Is this why our forefathers strived for independence and rendered sacrifices?"

"Today, the system is saying that the Minister's son was not in the car. A week later, the whole system will say that even the car was not there. Another week later, the whole system will say that farmers were not present there. The truth is that there is no justice. Every Indian citizen is demanding justice today," he added.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी, लखीमपुर घटना को लेकर आज सारा देश न्याय की उम्मीद कर रहा है | Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE #JusticeForLakhimpur https://t.co/JlyCQ0SwTC — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 6, 2021

AAP leaders detained

The Union MoS Home's son Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unknown accused persons have been booked under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting), 148 (Rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 279 (rash driving), 302 (murder), 304A (death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC. The Yogi Adityanath-led government has constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the Lakhimpur violence. A day earlier, AAP claimed that MP Sanjay Singh, Punjab's Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, the party's Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha and UP president Sabhajit Singh were arrested in a bid to enter Lakhimpur.