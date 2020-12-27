Arvind Kejriwal Visits Farmers Protesting At Singhu Border, Urges Centre To Repeal Laws

Amid the farmers' protests, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM Manish Sisodia on Sunday reached the Singhu border to visit the Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial on the occasion of the Sahibzada Day. Taking the opportunity to address the agitating farmers, Kejriwal issued an appeal to the Centre to revoke the three agrarian reforms.

"I feel cold standing here with a jacket and muffler. In the night, our kisan mothers, daughters, and children are being forced to sleep under the cold. Over 40 people have died. At this holy site, I join my hands and appeal to the Government, these our people, please listen to them and revoke the three laws. Let their struggles end," he said.

Dy CM Manish Sisodia also took to the stage to address the gathering remarking that Kejriwal was 'working 24 hours' to reduce the troubles being faced by the protesting farmers. He also claimed that the Delhi CM had ensured that stadiums don't get converted to prisons for the farmers.

"Our CM has been working 24 hours to make efforts to reduce the troubles faced by the farmers. Despite all the pressure, the stadiums weren't converted into prisons. It would have been a black spot in history if we had done that," said Manish Sisodia.

Kejriwal's visit comes two days before the Centre-farmer talks which have been scheduled for December 29. Leaders of 40 protesting farm unions are expected to meet the Centre to resolve their grievances.

This stint also comes days after AAP MLAs including Kejriwal tore copies of the Farm Bills in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, passing a resolution and calling upon the Centre to repeal the three farm laws passed in Parliament.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, CM Arvind Kejriwal had stated, "Respected Chairman, I support this. These are the three laws (which I am tearing) in front of the Assembly. I am saddened by tearing these farm laws. I did not intend to tear his farm laws. But today when the farmers of my country are sleeping on the road when it is 2 degrees celsius and they are in trouble, I cannot betray the farmers. I am first a citizen of the country and a CM later. Today, this Legislative Assembly rejects these three laws and appeals to the Centre that agree to the farmers' say and do that act worse than Britishers."

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

