Arvind Kejriwal Vows To Give Common Man All Benefits Enjoyed By Minister

Taking a swipe at the Opposition parties for calling his schemes "freebies", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that "his government will provide all the benefits that a minister gets to common people". Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal was addressing the party legal cell's annual programme in the national capital.

Highlighting the scheme introduced by the AAP government for the benefit of the legal fraternity, Kejriwal said, "I am happy that this team started with only two to four members but now there are many members in the team. In 2019, we introduced a scheme for Delhi's advocates in which we give them medical and health insurance."

He claimed it was during the COVID times that lawyers in Delhi utilised the benefits of the scheme. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, the lawyers of Delhi got the benefit of this scheme. There are about 122 lawyers who succumbed to coronavirus infection. Their families got Rs 10 Lakhs each as life insurance. About 1,220 lawyers got infected with COVID-19 and got benefitted from the scheme. Their expenses were borne by the Delhi government," Kejriwal, the AAP National Convenor said.

Kejriwal hit out a the Opposition for calling his scheme 'freebie' and said, "the Opposition parties opposed this scheme. They called it freebie. They asked why are you doing it for advocates who are very rich." "I would like to ask them that why do they think that advocates are rich. They must have seen a few rich advocates in movies only. Advocates struggle throughout their life to earn fame and money," he added.

Kejriwal slams Oppn

He further slammed the Opposition for raising questions on the funds being used for the scheme. "I ask the ministers who is paying for their treatment? Their treatment is free. They don't ask anything when they get these benefits for themselves. Then they even ask from where this money comes for the free scheme," Kejriwal rued.

He said his government will provide people with all those benefits that a minister enjoys. "I would say that if one becomes an MLA, then he would have around 10-15 crores money, 3-4 bungalows, and many more things. I am using that money for the welfare of people. I will provide all those benefits to common people which a minister gets," Arvind Kejriwal said.

(Inputs: ANI)

(Image: PTI)