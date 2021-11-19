Arvind Kejriwal Welcomes Centre's Decision To Repeal Farm Laws, Salutes Nation's Farmers

Welcoming the Centre's decision to repeal its three farm laws, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the farmers of the country for their sacrifice and dedicated fight against it. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "A great news was received today on the day of Prakash Parv. All three farm laws were repealed. More than 700 farmers were martyred. Their martyrdom will be immortal. The coming generations will remember how the farmers of this country put their lives on the line to save agriculture and farmers. I salute the farmers of my country."

आज प्रकाश दिवस के दिन कितनी बड़ी ख़ुशख़बरी मिली। तीनों क़ानून रद्द। 700 से ज़्यादा किसान शहीद हो गए। उनकी शहादत अमर रहेगी। आने वाली पीढ़ियाँ याद रखेंगी कि किस तरह इस देश के किसानों ने अपनी जान की बाज़ी लगाकर किसानी और किसानों को बचाया था। मेरे देश के किसानों को मेरा नमन — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 19, 2021

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address announced that the Centre has decided to repeal the three contentious farm laws in the upcoming Parliament session. Further apologising to the farmers, he said that the government was not able to convince the farmers regarding the laws and has now decided to repeal them.

Farm laws

Earlier in September 2020, the Parliament passed the three farm laws including The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. As a result, protests erupted all across the country and thousands of farmers were seen protesting at the Delhi border areas further demanding the repeal of these.

The Centre also made several attempts to establish a negotiation with the farmers but nothing seemed to work and now after a year-long of protests, the Centre has decided to withdraw the farm laws.

Image: PTI