Arvind Kejriwal Will Discuss Party's Vision, Migration Issue: U'khand AAP Leader

As Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, is scheduled to visit Haldwani on Sunday, September 19. Colonel (Retd.) Ajay Kothiyal, the chief ministerial candidate for the party in Uttarakhand informed that Kejriwal will unveil the party's vision and discuss the issue of migration. Kejriwal, on his visit to the state, will raise his voice concerning youth's migration as they are forced to leave due to the lack of employment opportunities.

Kothiyal told ANI, "Kejriwal will communicate with the youth regarding the party's vision. He will also give his opinion on the resolution of the issue of migration from the state. The youth of this state is directionless and has no future here. There is no employment, education and healthcare. Corruption is high and so is migration from this state."

Stating that AAP will move forward with the agenda of "Uttarakhand Nav Nirman", Ajay Kothiyal said, "We are willing to give election tickets to those who are young, free of corruption, are doing well for their assembly area and have the will to work for the state. We are ready to even make a 21-year-old our leader. We are here for politics of action, not religion."

He added, "Uttarakhand was separated from Uttar Pradesh through a movement about 20 years back. People had aspirations of a government and representatives elected by them and a focus towards making Uttarakhand a better place. But today, it has failed."

Kejriwal to visit Uttarakhand

On September 18, Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "I am going to Uttarakhand tomorrow. The youth of Uttarakhand is forced to migrate to Uttarakhand due to lack of employment. The youth of Uttarakhand should get employment in Uttarakhand itself. It can happen, it is possible. If there is a government with clear intentions. Tomorrow I will talk about the youth of Uttarakhand."

For the past few months, AAP has actively held many political activities in the state and is working hard to do well in the upcoming polls. The party is trying to strengthen its roots in the state and use Delhi's model of governance to impress the people of Uttarakhand.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI)