Arvind Kejriwal Writes To PM Modi; Urges Him To Implement His Ration Delivery Scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to implement the 'doorstep ration delivery scheme' in Delhi. In the two-page letter to PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal stated that the AAP-led government had always supported the Centre when it came to matters of 'national interest' and in turn, wanted PM Modi's support for this scheme. He also offered to amend it as per the Central government's wishes

"I have always supported you for causes related to the national interest, now I request you to support me with the implementation of the doorstep ration delivery scheme. In case the Central government wishes to introduce some changes to the scheme, we are ready for it," the letter stated.

Last week, Kejriwal had asked PM Modi why the Centre had not approved his 'door-to-door' ration delivery scheme. Claiming that the 'ration mafia' were holding citizens ransom for 75 years, he had also said 'the poor will not forgive the PM' if he blocked the ration delivery scheme. "If pizza can be home-delivered, if burger can be home-delivered and if smartphones can home-delivered, why can't ration be home delivered? Why did you stop this scheme, PM sir? The country asks you," Kejriwal stated.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Narendra Modi, urges doorstep ration delivery scheme be implemented in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ju4E87KSUs — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

PM extends Free Ration Scheme

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Monday announced the extension of the free ration scheme under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKY) for 80 crore people till the festive season of Diwali. The Centre has been distributing 5 kilograms of foodgrains per person, at Rs 1-3 per kg via ration shops monthly. Over 80 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) are being provided with the foodgrains through the scheme.

In addition to this, 5 kg of free grains are being distributed to the same beneficiaries under the PMGKAY scheme (which was re-introduced in May 2021 amid the second COVID-19 wave), to minimize economic hardships being faced by the poor. This has now been extended till Diwali.