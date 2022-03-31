Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Eyes Inroads In J&K; Many Ex-Ministers And MLAs In Touch With Party

Jammu and Kashmir features prominently in AAP's nationwide expansion plan after its massive victory in the recently concluded Punjab election, sources told Republic TV. At present, AAP's Political Affairs Committee member and Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Durgesh Pathak is in charge of the party's J&K affairs. As per sources, many former Ministers, MLAs and District Development Council members are in touch with AAP.

However, the background of each and every person keen to join the party is being checked. Sources revealed that the first major induction into AAP will take place in the national capital in the first week of April. Meanwhile, Kejriwal is also expected to hold a rally in April to announce the party's agenda for J&K.

The party is also aiming to emerge as a key opposition force in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, which has traditionally witnessed a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress.

Assembly Election in J&K

Notably, the last Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir was held in November-December 2014, which threw up a hung Assembly. In the 87-member House, PDP had 28 members, BJP had 25, NC had 15, and Congress had 12. On March 1, 2015, PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed took over as the Chief Minister after PDP and BJP forged a post-poll coalition. After his untimely death in January 2016, his daughter and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti took oath as the CM on April 4, 2016.

However, the region again witnessed political instability after she resigned on June 19, 2018, as BJP pulled out of the alliance. When PDP, NC and Congress decided to join hands for government formation on November 21, 2018, the Governor unexpectedly dissolved the state Assembly.

With the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2020 and the revocation of statehood, elections were further delayed. Speculation is rife that the Assembly polls might take place after the delimitation process is completed in May.

AAP makes an impact outside Delhi

AAP's expansion plans come in the wake of the party winning 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganisation of the state in 1966. Moreover, political heavyweights including Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh also lost their respective seats to AAP candidates. While it drew a blank in Uttarakhand and UP, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party opened its account in Goa by bagging two seats.