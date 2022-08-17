Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Targets Centre Despite MHA Clarification On Rohingyas; BJP Hits Back

After Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri earlier in the day fell for a wrong report and thanked the Central Government for providing houses to the Rohingyas, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that they have not given any such directions. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) escalated the confusion by accusing the BJP-led Centre of letting Rohingyas enter the country. The BJP on Wednesday hit back at the claims by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, highlighting a tweet of the MHA that states that it was actually the Delhi Government that proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location.

Addressing the media, Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari clarified the Centre's stand on Rohingyas and stated, "Our Home Ministry has made it clear that there is no such scheme started by the Central Government. The Ministry has also implied that rather the Delhi Government has tried to propose something like this."

"If you yourself go through the tweets by the MHA, one of them reads - 'Govt of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA.' Our government is rather prepared to send back the refugees by speaking to their respective countries," Tiwari added.

'No Direction Given': MHA Issues Clarification On Rohingyas

With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) August 17, 2022

It is important to note that the Home Ministry has also clarified that the Delhi Government have been directed to declare the present location, where the Rohingyas are residing, as a detention centre as per law, “Illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately.”