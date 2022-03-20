Arvind Kejriwal's Advice For Punjab AAP MLAs: 'Work With Honesty & For Welfare Of People'

In a key development, on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his party's new MLAs from Punjab. While interacting with them through video conferencing, the AAP national convenor asked his party MLAs to work with honesty and for the welfare of the people of Punjab. He urged the newly elected legislators to function as a team.

In his first meeting with his party MLAs from Punjab, Kejriwal advised them not to be harsh or use offensive language against anyone. Speaking on the party's recent monumental victory in the recently concluded assembly elections in Punjab, Kejriwal stressed that the people of the state have reposed their faith in the MLAs and now it's their (MLAs) responsibility to deliver them.

"We have to work with full honesty. We have to work as a team. If we work as a team, leave behind our personal ambitions, then Punjab will progress," CM Kejriwal said while addressing to party MLAs in Punjab on Sunday.

Recalling CM Bhagwant Mann’s directives to lawmakers, Kejriwal stated, "During his first address to MLAs, Mann Sahib had asked you not to sit in Chandigarh; every MLA, every minister will be among the people 24×7. He will hit the streets, meet people, go to each household and listen to people."

People of Punjab have elected diamonds: Arvind Kejriwal

"I am told that some MLAs who could not become ministers are upset. We have got 92 seats. Only 17 will become ministers. It is not that the MLAs who were unable to become ministers lacked qualifications. The people of Punjab have elected diamonds. You all are diamonds. You all are capable, but all 92 of us have to work hard as a team. If we will not work as a team but keep aspirations and greed at the forefront, Punjab will lose. It is important for Punjab that we all work as a team," Kejriwal stated.

He then took a jibe at the BJP for not forming a government in the four states as of yet. He said the BJP has won in four states but has not been able to form a government till now due to fighting within the party. The AAP supremo further urged all the MLAs to work under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann.

Mann is the leader of the team: Kejriwal

The AAP convener also lauded Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his announcement of 25,000 government employment and the removal of former ministers' and ex-MLAs' security. "The entire country is speaking about Mann and his work. Compensation for crops damaged in October has been released and farmers will get cheques in the future days. You have done good work within three days of forming the government," Kejriwal hailed CM Mann, who also attended the meeting.

"I would call it the anti-corruption action line," Kejriwal stated in response to Mann's announcement of the introduction of an anti-corruption helpline number. "We're getting a lot of feedback on social media about the impact it's already having," He added further.

AAP's supremo asked his MLAs from Punjab to function as a single team with Bhagwant Mann as its leader. "Mann is a leader of the team," he said.

'Collaborate with everyone'

"When we founded the administration in Delhi, we valued all doctors and teachers," he added, recalling his experience in Delhi. He further noted that they collaborated with us to great effect.