Arvind Kejriwal's Close Aide & AAP's Gujarat V-P Allegedly Assaults Toll Booth Worker

The high-handedness of Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been captured on CCTV camera. In the clip, the Gujarat AAP vice-president and party candidate from Somnath assembly, Jagmala Vala was seen creating a ruckus at a toll booth by allegedly assaulting a booth worker.

As per the visuals, AAP's Jagmala Vala and his accomplices can be seen coming out of their car and allegedly assaulting a worker at the Dari toll booth near Gujarat's Veraval. Sharing the video of the incident on Twitter, the Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media co-head-- Zubin Ashara called the AAP's candidate from Somnath assembly an 'urban Naxal' and said that there is no space for people like him in Gujarat. "Close aid of Kejriwal and AAP Gujarat’s VP and candidate from Somnath assembly constituency, Jagmal Vala creating ruckus at a toll booth," Ashara said in a tweet.

A case has been registered at Prabhas Patan police station and an investigation has also been launched into the matter. This is not the first time Jagmala Vala has landed into such a controversy. Notably, six months ago, the AAP neta had allegedly beaten and threatened an officer of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), following which he was booked and police kept him in lock-up for a day.

Notably, this incident has come at a time when the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has mounted a high-octane campaign this time in a bid to make inroads in Gujarat through the state assembly election. Such incidents could damage the prospect of the AAP in the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat which are scheduled to take place in two phases in the first week of December.