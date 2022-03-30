Arvind Kejriwal's House Attacked By 'BJP Goons' In Presence Of Delhi Police, Claims AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a statement on Wednesday alleged that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) supporters of attacking Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The party further claimed that the BJP supporters 'broke CCTV cameras, security barriers & boom barriers at Delhi CM's House, all in the presence of Delhi Police.'

Statement from AAP:

CM @ArvindKejriwal's HOUSE ATTACKED BY BJP GOONS!#BJPKeGunde broke CCTV cameras, security barriers & boom barriers at Delhi CM's House, all in the presence of Delhi Police. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 30, 2022

AAP MP Raghav Chadha condemned this alleged act by the BJP and called it deplorable. He tweeted:

Arvind Kejriwal accused of mocking Kashmiri Pandits' genocide

After the address passed by the AAP supremo in Delhi Assembly where he had termed the Vivek Agnihotri directorial 'The Kashmir Files' a 'lie,' anger had brewed from the BJP. In a recent statement, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had said that the laughter on the floor of the Delhi Assembly will not be forgotten and the entire India is ashamed of it. The Delhi CM had later said that his Government regularized jobs of the Kashmiri Migrant Teachers which was again targetted by the BJP which said the same was done on the orders of the court.

"This was not right, an elective representative can laugh on the people's pain, can call it wrong, I cannot believe he can behave like that. He should go and ask all those who lost homes, family members, ask Girija Tickoo and her family what they must have felt. The way you mocked is something that will not be forgotten," said Sambit Patra.

Amid several prominent faces lashing over Kejriwal for his comments, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also slammed him for his comments on the movie and also spoke about the Delhi government's decision to make the movie ‘83' tax-free. Though Sarma opined that he welcomes making '83' tax-free, he questioned Kejriwal as to why did he not ask the filmmaker of the movie to put it on YouTube.

The Kashmir Files was released recently on March 11 and is helmed by ace director Vivek Agnihotri. The movie's plot is set in the backdrop of the early 1990s and outlines the horrific exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and what they went through. Apart from Anupam Kher, the film also features an ensemble cast including the likes of Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and other prominent actors.