AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi Allegedly Attacks Citizens, Visuals Accessed By Republic

After Delhi police registered a case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Akhilesh Tripathi for allegedly assaulting two men who complained to him about the sewage issue in their region, Republic TV has accessed the visuals of the alleged attack by the AAP MLA. Notably, Tripathi allegedly assaulted two individuals on Wednesday in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar neighbourhood after one of them complained to the lawmaker about the sewage problem.

#RepublicExclusive | Visuals of Kejriwal's MLA Akhilesh Tripathi allegedly assaulting 2 men over sewage complaint accessed, both victims shifted to hospital

Speaking to Republic on the alleged attack, Delhi BJP Vice President, Ashok Goel said, "Yesterday at some event AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi was present. Guddu Halwai complained to him about the sewage issue nearby his house. This is a common thing. But the MLA got angry about this and he along with his supporters attacked Guddu Halwai. Guddu was severely injured as a result." "Yesterday night I visited his family who was shocked and scared. The whole neighbourhood was also scared. Today Guddu raised a complaint and they did this to him. Tomorrow some others will put questions, then the AAP will beat them too. So yesterday I went there and ensured them that AAP’s hooliganism will not last long," Goel told Republic.

'MLA must resign': BJP

Ashok Goel further said, "They (AAP) are not listening to the problems being faced by the people, but they are attacking them. This is not a work of an elected government or an elected MLA. He has no right to stay on his post. The Delhi government has to solve the sewage issue or they have to stop giving big promises."

AAP MLA allegedly assaults two men

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani informed PTI that Guddu and Mukesh were shifted to BJRM hospital in Delhi's Jahangirpuri after the alleged assault. DCP Rangnani further stated that Guddu's statement was recorded on Wednesday, wherein he said that on Wednesday, he was present at a function alongside a railway line near Jailor Wala Bagh, Ashok Vihar, where he was providing catering services.

According to DCP, during the function, Guddu met AAP's Akhilesh Tripathi and complained to him about sewage problems in the area. Following this, the MLA got angry and allegedly hit him on the head with a brick. Adding further, DCP Northwest Delhi said that Mukesh Babu, a relative of Guddu Halwai, tried to mediate but he was too assaulted by Tripathi.

Guddu sustained an injury on the left side of the head while Mukesh has no external injury. A case has been registered and an investigation has been taken up, a police official said, PTI reported.