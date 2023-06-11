Arvind Kejriwal's Ram Lila Maidan Rally Facade To Cover-up Corruption, Says BJP

The BJP on Sunday accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of trying to cover up his government's corruption with his rally at Ramleela ground.

In a press conference at BJP headquarters, Delhi state president Virendra Sachdeva and MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under Kejriwal has transformed into a "Khas Admi Party." Tiwari said the Ramleela ground needs to be purified with Ganga Jal after Kejriwal's rally there.

"I recall Kejriwal sharing dias with Anna Hazare during India Against Corruption days at Ramleela ground and claiming to be against corruption. He was again heard screaming from Ramleela ground, this time to cover up his corruption," Tiwari said.

The northeast Delhi MP also accused Kejriwal of being a "political tourist" visiting different cities of the country while turning blind eye to such problems of Delhi as dirty water supply and pollution in Yamuna.

Sachdeva said AAP was no longer working for the common man and its only aim now is to "rob" the people of Delhi.

"Kejriwal has ashamed Delhi people with low standard of his speech at the rally and asserting there were hundreds of Sisodias and Jains in his party. Did he mean to say the entire AAP is corrupt?" Sachdeva said.

Bidhuri alleged that Kejriwal's claim that his rally will be attended by one lakh people was belied by a person who set up tents there and who told him that payment was made for 10,000 chairs only.

The BJP had put up posters and hoardings at various vantage points outside Ramleela ground where AAP's rally against recent ordinance by the Centre was held.

In the rally, Kejriwal said Centre's ordinance was an insult to the people of Delhi.

"The BJP can abuse me and I don't mind that. But I won't tolerate the insult of the people of Delhi," he said.

The posters and hoardings of BJP sought to corner AAP and Kejriwal over renovation of Delhi Chief Minister's official residence with a cost of Rs 52 crore.