Maharashtra: Arvind Sawant & Subhash Desai Being Considered As Frontrunners For CM

Amidst the ongoing talks for the government formation in Maharashtra, sources on Friday have reported that Sena's senior leaders Arvind Sawant and Subhash Desai are being considered as frontrunners for Maharashtra CM. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is not keen on taking up the post. The main challenge Uddhav Thackeray will be facing is to get approvals from Eknath Shinde and Sanjay Raut for either Subhash Desai or Arvind Sawant, as per sources.

Earlier on Thursday, sources reported that Uddhav Thackeray is set to be given the Chief Minister's post and two additional portfolios - urban development and general administration. Sources further report that Shiv Sena MLAs Aaditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Diwakar Raut, and Subhash Desai are allegedly going to be included in the cabinet. The final announcement will be made by the alliance on Friday regarding the alliance and the terms, as announced by Congress' Prithviraj Chavan.

The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'

This comes after sources revealed the likely name of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance. According to the information provided by sources, Sena's suggested name for the alliance was 'Maha Shiv Aghadi'. However, the likely name of the alliance would be 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', similar to the Maha Aghadi (NCP-Congress) alliance. Sources also report that the final announcement will be made by the alliance on November 22, regarding the alliance and the terms.

Maha govt by December?

Earlier in the day, sources reported that all three parties along with the Independent MLAs supporting them (total - 170 MLAs) will stake claim to form the next Maharashtra government in the first week of December. Moreover, sources report that Shiv Sena has been given the CM post for the full term, with two deputy CMs - one from NCP, one from Congress. These developments happened after marathon meetings between NCP-Congress, in which Sonia Gandhi greenlighted the alliance after meeting with NCP Supremo.

The ministerial formula of the alliance

Sources have revealed the ministry allotment procedure among the new alliance between the three parties. It is said that Shiv Sena which has 56 MLAs and the NCP with 54 MLAs will get 14 ministries each while the Congress with 44 MLAs will get 11. Sources also reported that senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan is like to be made Deputy Chief Minister.

