Aryan Khan Victimized For Being SRK's Son, Claims Digvijaya Singh Amid Drug Bust Probe

In the latest development amid the politicisation of the NCB's crackdown on drugs, yet another Congress leader has come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Digvijaya Singh on Saturday alleged that Shah Rukh Khan's son was being victimised as he was the child of a Bollywood star. Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 in the Cordelia cruise drugs bust case.

Digvijaya Singh claimed that it was sad to see SRK's son being victimised for being his child. "What is his crime? Someone accompanying him had 5 gms of drug with him!! What about Tonnes of Heroin seized at Mundra Port? Who is Kuldeep Singh? Would NCB and now NIA investigating this case please tell us?" he said while tweeting a video of the Bollywood actor.

It is sad Shah Rukh’s son is being victimised for being his son. What is his crime? Someone accompanying him had 5 gms of drug with him!! What about Tonnes of Heroin seized at Mundra Port? Who is Kuldeep Singh? Would NCB and now NIA investigating this case please tell us? #drug https://t.co/F2TWEi9RUr — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) October 23, 2021

Digvijaya Singh sympathises with Aryan Khan

The Madhya Pradesh BJP lashed out at the Congress leader and said that he has delivered a verdict without waiting for the court's order. The BJP questioned for how long Singh will continue to mislead people by doing politics of appeasement.

"Finally, Digvijay Singh came to the rescue of Aryan Khan. The matter is right now sub-judice, the investigating agency is checking the facts but he (Singh) has given his verdict! After all, for how long will you continue to mislead people by doing politics of appeasement?" the BJP asked in a tweet in Hindi.

आखिरकार आर्यन खान के बचाव में @digvijaya_28 मैदान में आ ही गए।



अभी मामला न्यायालय में विचाराधीन हैं, जांच एजेंसी तथ्यों की जांच कर रही है और इन्होंने अपना फैसला भी सुना दिया!



आखिर कब तक तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति कर लोगों को बरगलाते रहेंगे? pic.twitter.com/hzngU7AGie — BJP MadhyaPradesh (@BJP4MP) October 23, 2021

Congress politicises drug bust; alleges BJP's role

Politicising the drug bust, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that NCB is "inflicting revenge against Aryan Khan as it is addicted to punishing anyone at the behest of their master (referring to BJP)." Demanding bail for Aryan Khan, he said that the 23-year-old's prosecution should not be made a mountain out of a molehill.

Mumbai drugs bust case

Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB on October 3 along with his companions Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha after drugs were seized by the agency in a raid on a Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Presently lodged in the Arthur Road jail, Khan moved Bombay High Court on Wednesday after a special NDPS court rejected his bail plea. The matter will be heard on October 26. Till now, 20 people, including drug peddlers, have been arrested by NCB in connection with the case.

(With PTI inputs)