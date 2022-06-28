As 39 Shiv Sena MLAs Rebel, Independent MLAs Likely To Meet Guv Soon & Demand Floor Test

In an exclusive scoop on Tuesday, Republic TV learnt that Independent MLAs are likely to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari very soon. Amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, these legislators might urge the Governor to order a floor test. This comes in the wake of the Eknath Shinde camp telling the Supreme Court that 39 Shiv Sena MLAs had withdrawn their support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government thereby reducing it to a minority. At present, there are at least 39 Sena MLAs, 2 Prahar Janshakti Party MLAs and 7 Independents in the rebel camp.

#BREAKING | Independent MLAs likely to approach Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari soon, sources tell Republic as MVA woes deepen



— Republic (@republic) June 28, 2022

MVA government plunges into crisis

The Maharashtra government plunged into a crisis on June 21 after senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. While the rebels urged Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to sever ties with NCP and Congress and return to the NDA fold, the latter has refused to accept this demand. As the rebels continue to be holed up in a Guwahati hotel, Shiv Sena filed a petition seeking the disqualification of 16 party MLAs. Subsequently, they challenged the disqualification proceedings and Eknath Shinde's replacement as the Legislative Party leader in the SC.

On Monday, an SC bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala extended the time granted by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal to the rebels to submit their response to the disqualification petition until July 12. Moreover, the state government assured that no harm will be caused to the lives, liberty and properties of the 39 MLAs and their families. The apex court also refused to impose a stay on the floor test.