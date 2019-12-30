As Aaditya Thackeray Takes Oath As Maharashtra Minister, Watch Brother Tejas React

Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray on Monday took oath as minister in Maharashtra Government. According to sources, Aaditya is likely to get the environment or higher education ministry. His mother Rashmi Thackeray and younger brother Tejas Thackeray were also present at the oath-taking.

Exactly 32 days after taking charge as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray expanded his Cabinet on Monday, with Ajit Pawar, a senior leader of Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, once again taking oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 ministers. The size of the council of ministers cannot exceed 15% of the total number of MLAs in the state, which is 288.