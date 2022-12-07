As AAP Clinches MCD, BJP Sees Silver Lining; ‘Won Wards In Sisodia, Jain's Constituency'

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrested power from the BJP in the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections bringing an end to BJP’s 15-year rule in the civic body, it also suffered a setback in the form of three BJP candidates winning from the wards that fall in Delhi Dy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s assembly constituency Patparganj in East Delhi. Moreover, BJP also clinched power in all the wards in jailed AAP Minister Satyendar Jain’s assembly area.

In a major blow to Sisodia and AAP, BJP won in three wards - Patparganj (Renu Chaudhary), Vinod Nagar (Ravinder Singh Negi), and Mandawali (Shashi Chandna), all falling under Patparganj constituency, from where Dy CM Sisodia won in the last assembly polls in Delhi. It is important to mention however that AAP’s Devender Kumar won from the Mayur Vihar Phase II ward, which also falls under the Patparganj constituency.

BJP’s electoral gains in Sisodia and Jain’s constituencies

BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya said, “BJP has won all 3 wards in AAP’s jailed minister Satyender Jain’s constituency and 3/4 in Manish Sisodia’s backyard of Patparganj. Both corrupt ministers, close to Arvind Kejriwal, slammed in their areas. BJP on the contrary has gained 1% vote share over 2020 Assembly election.”

AAP wins MCD polls

According to the latest results announced by the State Election Commission of Delhi (SEC-Delhi), AAP emerged victorious in the MCD polls registering a win in 130 wards, way past the halfway mark of 126. BJP won 99, Congress 7, and Independents 3.

Reacting to AAP's win, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia remarked, "Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD. By defeating the world's biggest and most negative party, the people of Delhi have made staunch honest and working Arvind Kejriwal Ji win. For us, this is not just a victory, it is a big responsibility."

IMAGE: PTI