As AAP-Congress Throw Punches, Cracks Emerge In Oppn Unity Ahead Of Patna Meet

The Aam Aadmi Party vs Congress kerfuffle on the Delhi ordinance has deepened cracks within the Opposition ahead of the crucial June 23 meeting in Patna. Opposition parties have tried hard to present a united front against the ordinance, but political insiders say AAP and Congress are not really on the same page. Ever since the ordinance was introduced by the central government, the AAP has vehemently opposed it, with party leader Arvind Kejriwal reaching out to various opposition leaders in an effort to unite them against the ordinance. However, the Republic has learned there are differences between AAP and Congress on the issue.

Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly attempted to establish contact with the Congress for the last three weeks and has sought meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, but to no avail. While Kejriwal, in a letter addressed to Opposition leaders, called on them to unite over the Delhi ordinance, Congress says the ordinance is not at core of the agenda in the Opposition meet, according to a source within the grand old party who spoke on condition of anonymity.

On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party has maintained that the party is not approaching the meeting with a personal agenda. The National Conference shared a similar view, considering the meeting a platform for all opposition parties to come together, rather than on focussing on any agenda. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has also distanced itself from the AAP-Congress tussle. As tensions rise ahead of the anticipated show of strength, opposition unity hangs in the balance.