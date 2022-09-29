As AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Gets Bail, Kejriwal Avers 'people Don't Like Revenge Politics'

After AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan was granted bail in the Delhi Waqf Board case on Wednesday, party president Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at BJP. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the Delhi CM claimed that Khan was arrested in a fake case taking into account the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls. However, he asserted that the people of the state don't appreciate BJP indulging in the politics of revenge all the time. AAP is seeking to emerge as a key player in Gujarat, a state traditionally dominated by BJP and Congress.

Arvind Kejriwal opined, "The BJP kept doing fake investigations in Delhi, while Gujarat slipped out of their hands. Today, after 75 years, people need solutions to their problems. There is great uneasiness among the people. People do not like to do negative and revenge politics for 24 hours."

Amanatullah Khan gets relief

Special CBI judge Vikas Dhull granted bail to Amanatullah Khan, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch on September 16. As per the FIR, he was accused of recruiting 32 persons in violation of all rules and government guidelines while working as the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board. Moreover, the ACB alleged that he rented out several properties of the Waqf Board illegally and misappropriated funds of the Waqf Board comprising grants-in-aid from the Delhi government. In its order dated September 28, the court observed that Khan had appointed 5 of his relatives as contractual employees.

However, it held, "There is no material on record to show that any of these recruited employees had paid any bribe to the accused in securing the employment. There is also no material on record to show that these employees had withdrawn their salaries from the Waqf Fund without doing any work or they were not qualified for the job. It has also come on record that previously also, Delhi Waqf Board had recruited employees without there being any rules and regulations."

As far as the creation of tenancies pertaining to Waqf properties is concerned, it ruled that no prima facie loss to the exchequer had been caused. Regarding the allegation of misappropriation of Rs.3.20 crores by way of payment of salaries to 32 contractual employees, special CBI judge Vikas Dhull said, "There is no material on record to show that grant in aid received by the Waqf Board in Waqf Fund was in the exclusive domain of the present accused being the Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board or he had the power to deal with the Waqf Fund exclusively". He also noted that Khan has been acquitted in 20 out of 25 cases till now.