Actor Divya Spandana aka Ramya has announced her comeback to the film industry after her decision to quit the business in 2012. She later joined the Indian National Congress (INC) as the party's national head of social media, however, it ended in an ugly spat with Congress in 2019. Ramya, who was considered a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, was accused by the party of duping it of Rs 8 crore which, according to her, was an attempt to destroy her credibility.

Divya Spandana's spat with Congress

The actor's spat with Congress, which came to the fore on May 12, began with Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar's statement about the Karnataka High Education Minister CN Ashwathnarayan met MB Patil 'seeking protection' from being questioned on public platforms in the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam. In response to Shivakumar's statement, Ramya had tweeted, "People across parties meet each other, go to functions, some even get married into families — I’m surprised DK Shivakumar would say this about MB Patil who’s a staunch congressman. Shouldn’t the party be fighting elections as one unit?."

Just days after her response, the actor alleged that she is being abused and trolled on Twitter for her objection to Shivkumar's statements. "So the ‘office’ has circulated these messages among the congress leaders and volunteers asking them to troll me", her statement read. Reportedly, this was the same reason why she was forced to quit Twitter for a while.

In another series of tweets, she also responded to allegations of duping Rs 8 crore from Congress and said that she resigned from the party for her personal reasons. "After I quit, ‘she duped the congress of 8 crores and ran away’ was planted in the news esp Kannada channels in an attempt to destroy my credibility. I didn’t run away. I resigned for personal reasons", she tweeted. "I certainly did not dupe the party of 8 crores. My mistake was staying silent".

After I quit, ‘she duped the congress of 8 crores & ran away’ was planted in the news esp Kannada channels in an attempt to destroy my credibility. I didn’t run away. I resigned for personal reasons. I certainly did not dupe the party of 8 crores. My mistake was staying silent- — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) May 12, 2022

She also called out Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal requesting him to issue a clarification to media regarding the allegations. "The least you can do for me Venugopal Ji, so I don’t have to live with this abuse and trolling for the rest of my life", she wrote on Twitter.